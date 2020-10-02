Kxkdss

Halloween Disposable Face Mask, 50pcs 3 Layers

High Quality 3 Layer Face Mask - Our Halloween disposable masks for kids are made from high quality non-woven fabric which has increased filtration of fluids in air compared to woven cloth. 3-ply disposable masks using safety standard materials can provide 3-layer multi-effect protection. Breathable & Comfortable To Wear - Our Halloween 50PCS kids disposable face masks are extra soft with maximum comfort and breathable. Our children face mask for protection are using for personal protection. Soft and elastic earloop provide a light weight wearing experience for you. Not worry about your baby's skin issues such as itching. Elastic Earloop Design - These Halloween kids face masks universal fitted elastic ear loops, the ear-loop of masks are not easy to break,which can be used for a variety of users for instant protection,and adding no strains to the ears. So no adjustment is required during work, which provides convenience for your kids activities. 3D Mask Design - Non Medical Mask.The size specially designed for children( 5.7"x3.5"),especially suitable for kids to go to school, outdoor activities, shopping and other activities. Three precision-folded layers to conform to any face, children face mask has a deformable nose clip that fits the nose perfectly. Folding design, open to form a three-dimensional space, allowing breathing more comfortable and smooth. Used For Daily Protection - Level 3 masks, 50pcs. Non Medical Mask.General face use mask. Non-sterile, this mask Is not intended for medical use.These face masks for kids can be used for daily protection.Our kids disposable face mask are disposable and single use.Recommend to replace a new mask in every 4 hours. How To Use: 1. Hold the mask with your hands to fix it on your face and chin. 2. Adjust the line of the nose bridge to fix it on your nose bridge, hand the ear-bands on both sides of your ears. 3. Adjust the upper and lower parts of the mask to fit your face. 4. Press the adjustment bar to fit bridge of the nose. Specification: 1.Size: 5.7 inc