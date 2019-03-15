Telfar

Half Tank Sweater Dress

$895.00 $268.50

Buy Now Review It

At 11 Honore

Fans of the New York unisex label Telfar adore the designer for the sense of humor and authenticity he brings to his collections. Take this tank dress that's cut from a stretchy mid-weight fabric that has been reimagined as a tunic that can be worn over pants. With an asymmetrical neckline and cold shoulder cut out at the shoulder, this piece is emblematic of the brand's ability to repurpose everyday items in an artful way. Pair with strapless bra as underpinning and layer over trousers for a cool nonchalant look.