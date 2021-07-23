R.Vivimos

Half-sleeve Ruffled A-line Dress

$33.99

Partial Lined lining Material: Cotton Blend, Partly Lined, Non-stretch, lightweight fabric. This Midi Dresses has an elasticised bodice paired with a square neckline and Ruffled frill on the neckline . Empire Waist and Puff Sleeves Backless, A Line Polka Dot Flowy Dress It's great for Casual Party, Wedding, Outdoor, Vacation, Going out, Daily wear. Please Refer to the Product Description for Detailed Size Information Below Before Ordering Size Chart : XS (US 0/2) :--Length:124cm / 38.5 inch--------Chest: 60-86cm / 23.5-33.5 inch------Sleeve: 35cm / 13.5 inch S (US 4/6):----Length:125cm / 52.5 inch--------Chest: 64-90 cm / 25-35 inch-----------Sleeve: 36cm / 14 inch M (US 8/10) :Length:126cm /53 inch-----------Chest: 70-96 cm / 27.5-37.5 inch------Sleeve: 37cm / 14.5 inch L (US 12/14) :Length:127cm /53.5 inch--------Chest: 78-104 cm / 30.5-40.5 inch----Sleeve: 38cm / 14.5 inch XL (US 16) :---Length:128cm /53.5 inch--------Chest: 84-112 cm / 33-44 inch---------Sleeve: 39cm / 15 inch * Please strictly follow the size chart to select the size. Do not select directly according to your habits. * The size may have 2-3cm ( 1 inch ) differs due to manual measurement. Please note when you measure. * Suggestion of cold water hand washing. It can help items keep their shape.