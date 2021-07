A.P.C

Half-moon Shoulder Bag

$546.00 $382.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

A.P.C. half-moon shoulder bag Black calf leather half-moon shoulder bag from A.P.C. featuring a round top, a front embossed logo stamp, a gold-tone top zip fastening and a main internal compartment. Composition lining: Cotton 100% outer: Calf Leather 100% Designer Style ID: PXBJQF61392 Wearing The model is 1.79 m wearing size OS