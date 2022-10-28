MISSTU

Half Moon Pillow Adult Toy Support Pillow

$13.79

Buy Now Review It

♥AS A GIFT TO GIVE HIM/HER A HINT♥ When he/she open and inflate this pillow, he/she will know what it is. Give this sex pillow to he/she to enjoy a beautiful night! ♥ENHANCE YOUR INTIMACY♥ This position pillow will help to touch her G-SPOT, make her feel more stimulation for sex life You can enjoy the benefits of deeper thrusts and harder orgasms under the help of this sexual aid. Women's sey toy G-Spot stimulate couple pillow cushion enhance couples' intimacy, making the act of love more exciting and rewarding. ♥SUPPORT UP TO 300 lbs♥ Sex position pillow will reduce the burden of weight when making love. It’s easy to reach g spot and insert deeply. Regardless of lying down or bowing, sex pillow can bring unspeakable pleasure, let you get climax easily. Allows you to get closer and go deeper than ever before, for maximum penetration and maximum pleasure! ♥PORTABLE FOR TRAVELLING & STORAGE ♥ The half moon pillow can be inflated by mouth or pump. When it deflated, this inflatable cushion can be folded for storage (under the bed or in a closet) and convenient carry. ♥HIGH QUALITY BRINGS YOU COMFORT♥ Enjoy sleeping with this skin-friendly fluffy elastic pillow! Waterproof pillow can be washed directly and keep hygienic easily.