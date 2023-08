The Row

Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag

$2646.44

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes The Row's leather bag is modeled after popular mini silhouettes from the '90s, but it still has plenty of space for everyday essentials. It has a curved 'Half Moon' shape and opens to a suede-lined interior sized to fit your phone, cardholder and keys. The wide strap is just long enough to sit comfortably under your arm.