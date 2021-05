& Other Stories

Half Moon Leather Crossbody Bag

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Leather crossbody bag in a half moon silhouette with an embossed finish, a duo zipper compartment and a leather crossbody strap. Dimensions: 21cm x 14cm x 5cm 8.3" x 5.5" x 2" Strap drop length: 52cm / 20.5"