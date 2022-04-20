Bala

Half Moon Balance Blocks

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 68072362; Color Code: 066 Designed to improve stability and flexibility without becoming a crutch, these balance blocks from Bala provide a different level of support at each and every angle thanks to their unique semi-circular shape. Consciously designed for yoga, stretching and rehabilitation. Made of a dense, supportive foam Includes 2X Bala Balance Blocks Product Dimensions: 11 ⅜” x 4 ½ x 6” per block