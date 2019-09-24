Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
MAC Cosmetics

Half Lash Curler

$22.00
At MAC Cosmetics
A demi-version of the M·A·C Full Lash Curler. Designed to lift and curl the shorter, more inaccessible lashes at the inner corner of the eye. Works with the same easy "squeeze and release" motion of the full-sized version.
Featured in 1 story
10 Eyelash Curlers The Pros Swear By
by Megan Decker