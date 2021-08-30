Jileon Rain Boots

Jileon specialise in boots for curvy and plus sized women and these waterproof half boots are an extra wide fit in the foot and ankle, while sitting below the calf. Half height boots are versatile and can be used for dog walking or just to slip on by the back door. Ideal for people who struggle with flexibility Features Shipping/Returns Warranty Wide shaft boots specially designed for curvy women Easy to slip on and off with spacious foot, toe box and ankle Ideal for spring and summer as allow air to circulate in boot, making it cooler and more comfortable Treaded sole and padded insoles to give maximum grip and comfort 100% Waterproof Calf Width: Sit below Calf Foot Width: Extra Wide