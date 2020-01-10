Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Half Circle Braided Coir Mat – Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia

Keep your floors sparkling with this warm and rustic Half-Circle Braided Coir Mat from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia to prevent dirt and debris from trailing indoors. Crafted from natural and resilient coir fibers in a warm tan hue, this semi-circular coir mat makes the perfect pick to add functional flair to your entryway. This durable doormat sports a pretty, allover braided pattern with fringe-trim adorning the edges, offering a traditional vibe and classic charm to your decor. This hand woven coir mat offers unique appeal while the flat-pile makes for easy cleaning— just shake the dirt loose to keep it looking fresh.Celebrate the everyday with Hearth & Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip & Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.