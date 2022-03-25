Who What Wear

Haley Corset Bodysuit

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Who What Wear

Our stretch-knit Haley Corset Bodysuit adds polish to every outfit, no matter how you choose to style it. Because it’s a bodysuit, there’s no fussing with bunching or re-tucking. Because it’s a corset, it hugs your curves. Because it’s stretchy, you can actually breathe and dance and sit and eat. And because of that gorgeous swooping neckline, you’re officially put together the moment you’re in it.