Get ready to radiate! Formulated with dry-to-mature skin types exclusively in mind, this Elixir nourishes and rejuvenates your skin and absorbs quickly. Essential omega fatty acids and antioxidants are carefully blended together with Rosehip, Argan, and Seabuckthorn oil. This pumps up dehydration lines, combats free radical damage, softens wrinkles, and brightens dark spots. The Rx: Use daily. Lightly apply several drops all over the face in an upward motion, avoiding the immediate eye area. Use after serum, under moisturizer, or on its own. Always apply SPF afterwords.