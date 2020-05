Dolce Vita

Halee Flats In Lt Natural Raffia

$100.00 $44.95

Buy Now Review It

At Dolce Vita

A slip-on slide with tons of springtime appeal, HALEE is an instant must-have for the season. Woven raffia in a mix of tones lends an island-approved vibe and shows off the natural character of this lightweight, effortless fiber. Heel Height: 0.5"