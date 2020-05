Dolce Vita

Halee Flats In Leopard Calf Hair

$110.00 $55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dolce Vita

Slip into something a little more comfortable. HALEE is our springtime go-to, thanks to its effortlessly polished slip-on silhouette that pairs just as well with cuffed denim as with your favorite breezy sundress. 100% Calf Hair Heel Height: 0.5"