Haldi Eyes Brightening Turmeric Eye Cream
$40.00
A three-in-one turmeric-infused under-eye cream to moisturize, brighten, and prime all in one, which doubles as a smoothing, hydrating primer base for concealer.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dark circles, Dryness, Loss of Firmness and ElasticityFormulation: Rich creamHighlighted Ingredients:- Turmeric Root Extract (Haldi): Brightens the under-eye area. - Caffeine: A natural vasoconstrictor and antioxidant that promotes a luminous look.- Daisy Petal Extract: Brightens dark undertones and leaves skin petal soft.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: Promote a fresh, well-rested look with haldi, a sacred Ayurvedic antioxidant. Turmeric has been a sacred part of Indian beauty rituals for centuries. The rich, buttery, moisturizing formula explodes with hydration, energizing your eye area, and doubles as a smoothing, hydrating primer base for concealer.