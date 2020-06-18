Kreyol Essence

Haitian Hand & Body Crème Lavender Hibiscus

$32.00 $30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kreyol Essence

Soothing and moisturizing triple whipped cream made with calming Lavender, Caribbean Hibiscus & Black Castor Oil Petroleum & Mineral Oil Free, Paraben Free Kreyól Essence Lavender Hibiscus Body Crème (Formerly, French Lavender Haitian Hand & Body Crème) is a luxurious, creamy and non-greasy body cream that penetrates and provides hydration all day long. Made with 100% natural ingredients that your thirsty skin will drink up, our body creams are infused with skincare essentials; Haitian Black Castor Oil, calendula, guava, baobab extract and aloe leaf juice. Have a spa-day with our soothing and refreshing Lavender aroma and Haitian Hibiscus known as Choublak in Kreyol. Purity Pledge Kreyòl Essence promises our eco-friendly formulations are made from pure and botanical ingredients. We are maniacal about creating jobs, protecting Haiti’s environment and empowering women and farmers. We promise that every purchase you make will have a positive and direct impact.