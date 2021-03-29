Kreyol Essence

Haitian Black Castor Oil Lavender Hibiscus

Kreyol Essence 100% pure Haitian Black Castor Oil promotes thick, shiny and long hair. Loaded with omega fatty acids (3,6,9) and vitamin E, this intense moisturizing oil also helps to soothe muscle aches and fade stretch marks naturally. With organic French Lavender and Hibiscus, this blend is designed to soothe the scalp, soften skin, and promote relaxation. Great For: Promoting thick & shiny hair Combating Eczema for healthy & balanced skin Reducing Stress