Taliah Waajid

Hairline Help 2-in-1 Plus Bamboo And Biotin Edge Grow

$4.99

Hairline Help! 2-in-1TM plus Bamboo and Biotin Edge Growth is a 2-in-1 edge treatment provides soft smooth styling for edges, going beyond the power of the original formula to add targeted ingredients that help revive your hairline while delivering protection against hair loss for serial protective style wearers. Infused with a powerful combination of Bamboo to support hair's natural elasticity, Biotin to stimulate thicker, fuller hair, and Basil to provide vital nutrients to the hair follicle and strengthen the hair shaft, this 2-in1 styling edge smoothing and scalp treatment is an ultimate remedy to both help repair damage and maintain healthy edges and hairlines while keeping the most rebellious curls/hair in place. Gingko Biloba supports blood flow, helps increase circulation and promote strength in areas where follicles are weak. Alcohol-free gel delivers firm hold without flaking and dryness.