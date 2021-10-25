Bumble and bumble

Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Hot Oil (4 Pack)

If you have found your hair feeling dry and lifeless, then the Bumble and bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Hot Oil (4 Pack) could be the answer you have been searching for. Six naturally hydrating oils, including Castor Oil, glide through the hair follicles, strengthening and adding shine and gloss. The revitalising formula makes detangling more manageable, even on the most heat-damaged hair. Cruelty free. Free from silicones, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils.