Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Bumble and bumble

Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat & Uv Protective Primer

$13.00
At Sephora
A frizz-fighting leave-in treatment that detangles, protects, and conditions dry, coarse, or brittle hair, while also providing UV and heat protection.
Featured in 1 story
22 Leave-In Conditioners To Try This Summer
by Us