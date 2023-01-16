Silke London

A 100% mulberry silk hair wrap to protect hair while you sleep. Start waking up with your best ever hair. Silke London Hair Wrap - The Poppy is a 100% pure mulberry silk hair wrap that protects and preserves hair while you sleep. Ideal for all hair lengths and types, this hair turban helps to protect hair against breakage and split ends caused through friction with bed linens, letting delicate new hairs grow without being damaged overnight. What does the Silke London Hair Wrap do? Protects against breakage and split ends Protects new and existing hair against damage caused by friction Prevents frizz and flyaways Preserves and maintains styles overnight Helps encourage natural oils to condition hair Balances oily roots and dry ends Reduces need for washing Helps extend life of extensions Who is the Silke London Hair Wrap for? All hair types and textures All hair lengths The protective silk helps maintain moisture levels and encourages the hair’s natural oils to condition the length of the hair shaft overnight. Oily roots and dry ends are balanced, reducing the need for frequent shampooing and improving the overall health of your hair. The 22 momme grade silk also helps to maintain hairstyles overnight, so you can spend less time styling and more time sleeping. Ideal for all hair types, including all curl textures, as well as extensions. Why Will I Love the Silke London Hair Wrap? Cerise and orange Made from 100% pure mulberry 22 momme grade silk One size fits all hair lengths and types Elasticated band to stay secure Encourages hair health and hydration Fits head sizes 50-66cm Lasts 4-6 months with nightly use Presented in a gold foil gift box Hand made in London Pack of one How do I care for my Silke London Hair Wrap? Silke London Hair Wraps should only be worn with dry hair, and to prevent damage to the silk we recommend that you do not apply any conditioning treatments, oily or wet products to your hair before use. Dry cleaning is recommended to clean your Silke Hair Wrap, however you can also hand wash with cold to luke warm water, using only a gentle detergent or a few drops of vinegar. Rinse well, squeeze out excess moisture by rolling in a towel and hang to dry. Never soak, boil, bleach or wring silk or leave it crumpled in a towel. Do not machine wash.