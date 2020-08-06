Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Aquis
Hair Towel Lisse Luxe Desert Rose
£30.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Space NK
Hair Towel Lisse Luxe Desert Rose
Need a few alternatives?
Tgin Natural
Rose Water Hydrating Hair Mask
$17.99
from
Tgin Natural
BUY
Vernon François
Leave In Nourishing Conditioner
$15.00
from
HSN
BUY
Fable & Mane
Holiroots Hair Mask
$32.00
from
Fable & Mane
BUY
Afrocenchix
The Braid Care Set
£40.00
from
Afrocenchix
BUY
More from Aquis
Aquis
Rapid Dry Waffle Hair Turban
$40.00
from
Aquis
BUY
Aquis
Hair Towel Lisse Luxe
£30.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Aquis
Aquis Prime 03 Rapid Dry Luxe Hair Turban
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Aquis
Hair Towel Lisse Luxe
£30.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Hair Care
Pantene
Nutrient Blends Miracle Moisture Boost Hair Treatment
C$8.96
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
YoulerTex
Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, 2 Pack
$11.96
from
Amazon
BUY
Redken
Clean Maniac Clean-touch Shampoo
£16.50
£13.00
from
Zest Beauty
BUY
promoted
Batiste
Beautifully Brunette
C$7.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted