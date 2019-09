Balmain

Hair Silk Perfume (200ml)

£24.95

Treat your tresses to Balmain Hair's Silk Perfume; a beautifully scented formula that delivers a mysterious, feminine and sexy fragrance to leave you catwalk-ready. Blending Silk Protein and Argan Oil, the nourishing treatment repairs dry, damaged and weak hair, whilst protecting from environmental aggressors to leave locks sleek, smooth and hydrated. Can be used as a finishing spray for lustrous shine, or as a leave-in conditioner to detangle hair.