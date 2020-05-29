MALIN+GOETZ

Hair Pomade.

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At MALIN+GOETZ

BENEFITS. Our firm-hold styling pomade is formulated with natural beeswax and absorbent fatty acids to nourish hair while creating volume, shape, separation and texture. Meadowfoam seed, cannabis sativa seed and soybean oils create shine and definition without leaving any residue. Ideal for all hair and scalp types, including processed and color-treated hair. Natural fragrance and color.