Room Essentials

Hair Pin Writing Desk

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Accent your workspace or work station with this Hair Pin Desk from Room Essentials™. This office desk defined by clean lines and hairpin-style legs makes a unique addition to any space. The table features stable metal legs that support a large top surface for working on projects and other home or office tasks, as well as two open cubbies for storing office accessories and supplies. The durable construction is built to withstand years of wear and tear. Place this statement piece anywhere in your home office for a charming makeover.Overall height: 30.551"Overall width: 40.748"Overall depth: 20.866"