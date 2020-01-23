Olaplex

Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description OLAPLEX No.3 at home hair repairing treatment. No.3 Hair Perfector is not a conditioner. No.3 is our at home bond builder that contains the same active ingredient found in all professional Lapel products. Our patented technology relinks the broken bonds in every type of hair providing real, structural repair that works from within. Leaves hair stronger than ever. Paraben-free, vegan, sulfate-free and phthalate-free. Ingredients: Water, Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate, Propylene Glycol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Phytantriol, Panthenol, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Hydroxyethyl Ethylcellulose, Quaternium-91, Cetrimonium Methosulfate,?Cetrimonium Chloride, Fragrance, Polyquaternium-37, Tetrasodium EDTA, Magnesium Nitrate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Magnesium Chloride, Etidronic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate. Cruelty-free and nut free. Brand Story OLAPLEX - Haircare Science