BREAD BEAUTY SUPPLY

Hair Oil Everyday Gloss

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: A silicone-free oil blend for every day, multi-way use that’s delicately silky, and enriched with kakadu plum for curls that feel soft, smooth, and glossy. Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and Coily Hair Texture: Medium and Thick Hair Concerns: - Dryness - Frizz - Damage, Split Ends, and Breakage Key Benefits: - Soft, glossy, non-greasy locks - Detangles and fights frizz Highlighted Ingredients: - Kakadu Plum Oil: Contains vitamin C for ultimate scalp health. - Safflower Oil: Coats hair in fatty-acid goodness. - Capryl Capric Triglycerides: Provide delicate, lightweight shine and silkiness. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: One oil, many ways—designed to slip into almost any stage of your hair routine. This oil is non-greasy, pro-glossy, and coats your hair in lightweight, fatty-acid goodness for dewy strands and follicle health at the scalp. This product is an Allure Best of Beauty winner. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.