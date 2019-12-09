Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Diptyque
Hair Mist Eau Des Sens
£40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Space NK
Touted as an awakening of the senses, the fragrance of Diptyque Eau des Sens Hair Mist combines orange blossom with angelica root and patchouli.
Need a few alternatives?
Bath & Body Works
Tis The Season 3-wick Candle
$24.50
$9.50
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
Bath & Body Works
Fresh Balsam 3-wick Candle
$24.50
$9.50
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
Bath & Body Works
Twisted Peppermint 3-wick Candle
$24.50
$9.50
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
Bath & Body Works
Fresh Balsam 3-wick Candle
$24.50
$9.50
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
More from Diptyque
Diptyque
Hand Care Set
£60.00
from
Diptyque
BUY
Diptyque
Protective Pine Candle, 70g
£30.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Diptyque
Eau Des Sens Hair Mist
£40.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
Diptyque
Philosykos Solid Perfume
$60.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fragrance
Bath & Body Works
Tis The Season 3-wick Candle
$24.50
$9.50
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
Bath & Body Works
Fresh Balsam 3-wick Candle
$24.50
$9.50
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
Bath & Body Works
Twisted Peppermint 3-wick Candle
$24.50
$9.50
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
Bath & Body Works
Fresh Balsam 3-wick Candle
$24.50
$9.50
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted