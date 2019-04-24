Carol's Daughter

Hair Milk Refresher Spray

DEEPLY MOISTURIZES, IMPROVES SOFTNESS, PREVENTS FRIZZ! No Parabens, No Mineral Oil, No Artificial Colors, No Petroleum FOR CURLS, COILS, KINKS & WAVES. It’s simple, even perfect hair needs to be refreshed to maintain its shine, moisture and style beyond a day. Your hair can easily get into dry, frizzy situations from environmental aggressors like humidity, or get flattened from simply taking a nap. Give curls, coils, kinks, and waves the renewing boost they need with this lightweight mist that remoisturizes, redefines and renews your hair without weighing it down. Its shining ingredient, Agave Nectar, locks in moisture to control frizz. Plus, it’s packed with Wheat Protein and Sweet Almond Oil to soften and detangle hair so it’s easier to manage. You’ll never have that day-old look again. Powerful ingredients at work: Agave Sunflower Seed Extract Calendula Sunflower Pro-vitamin B5 Meadowfoam Oil Apricot Oil Sweet Almond Oil >> CLICK HERE to read how you can use this Hair Milk recipe to go from your day look to a glam night look.