ORS

Hair Mayonnaise

$11.59

Buy Now Review It

At Rite Aid

Hailed as liquid gold for its hair-moisturizing properties, olive oil has been a best-kept beauty secret for centuries. Organic Root Hair Mayonnaise Treatment for Damaged Hair blends pure, superior quality olive oil with hydrating botanicals and egg protein to provide unparalleled damage repair and hydration to dull, lifeless hair. Features & Benefits: Bathes each strand of hair in a rich blend of vitamins Moisturizes hair Strengthens hair Rejuvenates and renews weak fragile hair Helps stop breakage & repair damage No. 1 brand in the ethnic hair care market