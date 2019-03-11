Nutrafol

Hair Loss Thinning Supplement

100% drug-free hair growth product. Physician-formulated, award-winning hair vitamins clinically shown to increase and improve hair growth. 81% of women saw increased hair growth and thickness in a clinical study. Promotes strength, shine, density, improved texture and less breakage. Multi-targets the leading causes of hair loss in women, helps rebalance the body to encourage healthy hair growth. Winner of Allure’s 2018 Best of Beauty Breakthrough award. Over 1 million bottles purchased, recommended for all hair types. Clinically-tested hair regrowth product with natural, plant-based ingredients that are medical-grade, standardized, bio-optimized and responsibly sourced. Nutraceutical women's hair supplement trusted by 1,100+ dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons.