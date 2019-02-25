Inhibitif

Hair-free Body Serum (240ml)

With its highly concentrated formula, INHIBITIF Hair-Free Body Serum (240ml) is suitable for use on all skin types. Containing proven plant-based active molecules that work to reduce visible hair regrowth, this miracle product provides you with long-lasting smooth, silky skin. The rich formula targets in-growing hairs whilst reducing irritation with hyaluronic acid, which works to moisturise and hydrate skin, eliminating the redness experienced after waxing or shaving. When applied over waxed or shaven areas, hair growth is visibly minimised in as little as two weeks, with further results promised in four to eight weeks. Your skin will feel smoother for longer with regular use of INHIBITIF Hair-Free Body Serum. Directions for use: For best results, use INHIBITIF Hair-Free body serum twice a day; consistency is key in achieving and maintaining optimum results. For faster, more dramatically noticeable results, apply the serum over waxed areas of the body. Apply the serum evenly, twice daily for two months - or until body hair is close to invisible. After your initial two-month treatment, reduce INHIBITIF application down to once every other day in order to maintain the results achieved - or use an INHIBITIF body cream.