Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Playa
Hair Essentials Set
$130.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly Coiled
Featured in 1 story
Holiday Beauty Gift-Set Hacks For The Last Minute
by
Megan Decker
Need a few alternatives?
Aveda
Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil
$27.00
from
Aveda
BUY
Curly Hair Solutions
Curly Hair Solutions™ Curl Keeper
$10.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
Kinky-Curly
Sea, Sand & Sun Replenishing Masque
$12.00
from
Kinky Curly
BUY
promoted
SheaMoisture®
Peace Rose Hair Mask
$2.49
from
Target
BUY
More from Playa
Playa
Endless Summer Spray
$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Playa
New Day Mist 3-in-1 Styler Refresh
C$30.24
from
Sephora
BUY
Playa
New Day Mist 3-in-1 Styler Refresh
$24.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Playa
Ritual Hair Oil
$38.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Thinking About Getting Highlights Or Lowlights? Read This First
Plenty of people go their whole lives without getting highlights — in fact, a lot of celebrities have made stunning single-process color their signature
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted