Dyson

Hair Dryer Refurbished

$399.99 $279.97

At Nordstrom Rack

About This Item Details The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with the fastest drying+ and controlled styling to help increase smoothness by 75%, increase shine by up to 132% and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61%.* Key Benefits: Materials Plastic Care Wipe clean Additional Info - Fastest drying+: The small, powerful Dyson digital motor V9 combined with Air Multiplier™ technology, produces a high-velocity jet of controlled air, for the fastest drying+ and precision styling. - Prevents extreme heat damage to help protect shine: Intelligent heat control measures the air temperature over 40 times a second, to prevent extreme heat damage. - Engineered for different hair types: Through research in our hair laboratories we’ve engineered a range of attachments designed to style different hair types. - Lightweight and balanced: Dyson has turned convention on its head and put the motor in the handle, completely rebalancing the dryer's weight and shape. - Magnetic attachments: Only the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer comes with magnetic attachments, so you can adjust quickly and easily. - Acoustically tuned: The powerful motor is tuned to produce one inaudible frequency. - Precise speed and heat settings: Delivers fast drying and styling, regular drying, and gentle drying with a constant cool flow. - Negative ions: Help reduce static in the hair. - Cool to touch: With Heat Shield technology, the surfaces of the attachments stay cool. Even during close-up styling. Key Features of Magnetic Styling Attachments: - Styling concentrator: The wide thin design of the Styling concentrator creates a high-velocity blade of air that's perfect for styling. - Smoothing nozzle: Dries hair with smooth, controlled airflow, helping to create a smooth, natural finish. - Diffuser: Engineered to disperse air evenly around your curls, and simulate natural drying, helping to reduce frizz and define curls and waves. Long prongs allow you to style hair with control – and reach deep into the hair. This set contains: - Dyson Supersonic - Styling concentrator - Smoothing nozzle - Diffuser - Non-slip mat - Storage hanger Caveats: *vs. naturally dried hair. Results may vary by hair type. +Fastest drying as tested on real hair by an external lab against the hair dryer market - Color: silver/copper - 3.8" x 3.1" x 9.6" - Imported Shipping & Returns Final sale. This item is not returnable. Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, your order will be ready to ship within 3 - 5 days. May be eligible to upgrade to next business day or two-business day shipping at checkout. Store Pickup available at checkout for select items. Pickup your order at a store of your choice. This item qualifies for free shipping when you spend over $89.