JackCubeDesign

Hair Dryer Holder Hair Styling Product Care Tool Organizer

$42.90

Buy Now Review It

PLENTIFUL SPACE - Contains 4 different compartments to organize your favorite hair tools most effectively! TIP-TOP QUALITY - Produced with premium synthetic leather for long-term durability! IMPROVED CONVENIENCE - Additional front storage space for extra hair and beauty products! UNIQUE DESIGN - Matt Black design for home or professional use! SIZE - 11.9 x 7.5 x 5.2 inches Everyone knows that well-catered hair is an integral part of a dazzling fresh look. However, great hair can be a time consuming investment. With this in mind, we designed our JACKCUBE DESIGN’s Hair Tool Organizer! Optimize your hair-care with this well designed 4-compartment storage kit and keep your assortment of hair tools neat and structured. Made with pristine synthetic for an optimal balance between finesse and durability! Suitable for home as well as professional use.