JŪS By Oreya

Hair Dew

C$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At JŪS By Oreya

Hair Dew 2oz | 60ml Our unique Hair Dew serum is perfect for styling and to tame frizz without weighing down the hair. Some hair serums can feel and look greasy if you apply too much because the silicones can heavily coat the hair, weighing it down. Our very unique formulation resembles water (just like dew on a spring morning) and turns into an ultra-lightweight and buildable serum and lightly coats dry or wet hair. Our star ingredient of this product is Watermelon seed oil! She is rich in antioxidants, Vitamin B and she deeply hydrates the hair and provides instant softness and shine. Recommended Tip: After using our hair mask, apply this serum to dry or wet hair for a Pina-colada scented hair cocktail. Ingredients & Details Watermelon seed oil is a lightweight oil that is non-greasy on the hair, dirt cannot accumulate on the strands and scalp. It also protects the hair against damage and is highly recommended for dry or dull hair. Ontario raw honey (from our beekeeper) Honey is a humectant, which means it pulls moisture from the air into the hair cuticles to combat dryness and keep hair moisturized and manageable. Glycerin smooths and softens hair. Another humectant ingredient, it pulls moisture into the hair cuticles and locks it in. Glycerin prevents hair from becoming frizzy, dry or breaking off. Cyclomethicone, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Myristate (silicones) are commonly used in hair products to give hair a natural slip and slide. These three silicones work together to tame frizz and give hair a luxurious shine without weighing it down. Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid and omega-6 fatty acids which strengthens the hair and protects it against breakage. It also tames frizz and gives hair a beautiful shine. Fragrance oil (pineapple): Fresh, sweet pineapple scent that is paraben & Phthalate-free. Due to the fragrance, this product is not recommended on the scalp.