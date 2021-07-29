United States
Pattern
Hair Clip
$10.00
At Ulta
Made of strong premium acetate, PATTERN's Hair Clip will soon become your favorite styling companion. Great for sectioning hair so you can cater to each curl one at a time, PATTERN is happy to provide an extra hand as you get your curls poppin'. Benefits Great for curlies, coilies & tight textures - when your hair needs a helpful hand Great for sectioning hair so you can cater to each curl one at a time PATTERN products help support organizations & programs that empower women & people of color