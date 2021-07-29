Pattern

Hair Clip

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Made of strong premium acetate, PATTERN's Hair Clip will soon become your favorite styling companion. Great for sectioning hair so you can cater to each curl one at a time, PATTERN is happy to provide an extra hand as you get your curls poppin'. Benefits Great for curlies, coilies & tight textures - when your hair needs a helpful hand Great for sectioning hair so you can cater to each curl one at a time PATTERN products help support organizations & programs that empower women & people of color