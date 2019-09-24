Search
Products fromShopBeautyFragrance
Gourmand

Hair + Body Mist

$24.00
At Urban Outfitters
Bring freshness wherever you go with this cruelty-free hair + body mist from Gourmand, only at UO. Spray on body or through hair for vibrant wafts of fragrance all day with a long-lasting, subtle formula that evolves with you.
Featured in 1 story
Urban Outfitters Has The Best Beauty Section
by Samantha Sasso