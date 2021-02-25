Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Pantene
Hair Biology Mask De-frizz & Illuminate
£6.99
£3.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Hair Biology Mask De-frizz & Illuminate
Need a few alternatives?
Oyin
Burnt Sugar All-veggie Pomade
BUY
$12.79
$13.87
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris
Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water
BUY
C$17.50
LookFantastic
Phyto
Phytopollèine Botanical Scalp Treatment
BUY
$40.00
DermStore
Kérastase
Elixir Ultime L'original Hair Oil
BUY
£43.00
LookFantastic
More from Pantene
Pantene
Body & Strength Silicone Free Hair Mask
BUY
£4.99
Superdrug
Pantene
Lift & Volume Sulphate Free Shampoo
BUY
£4.99
Superdrug
Pantene
Shampoo And Conditioner Plus Rescue Shot Treatment
BUY
$16.81
$21.01
Amazon
Pantene
Miracle Moisture Boost
BUY
$16.65
$20.81
Amazon
More from Hair Care
Oyin
Burnt Sugar All-veggie Pomade
BUY
$12.79
$13.87
Amazon
YoulerTex
Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, 2 Pack
BUY
$12.96
Amazon
L'Oréal
Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water
BUY
$9.99
Ulta
Lush
Avocado Co-wash
BUY
£10.00
Lush
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted