Hairstory

Hair Balm

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hairstory

Hair Balm takes skincare and applies it to hair: Moisture plus magic manages dryness, and comes to the rescue in case of over-processing. It’s a must-have to make curls perfectly imperfect, and to add weight to naturally big hair for a leaner look – all without feeling crunchy, sticky, gelled, or lacquered. Frizz? Stay calm and carry Balm.