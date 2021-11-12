We The Free | Free People

Hailey Wool Coat

$268.00 $214.40

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 64272024; Color Code: 031 Just as cool as it is classic, this timeless trench-inspired coat is featured in a stunning wool fabrication and staple longline silhouette with waist tie detail for added shape. Button-front closure Fully lined design Side pockets ADVENTURER: 49% POLYESTER 19% ACRYLIC, 17% WOOL 8% VISCOSE 5% NYLON 2% COTTON SAND: 48% POLYESTER 27% ACRYLIC, 13% WOOL 7% NYLON 4% VISCOSE 1% COTTON