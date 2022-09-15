Frankie Shop

Editors’ Notes Frankie Shop's cargo pants nod to the oversized skater styles that were so popular in the '90s. Made from cotton-twill, they sit high on the waist and have a slew of its namesake pockets, along with drawstring cuffs - cinch them for a more tapered look. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size High-rise, cut for a relaxed fit, tapered at the hem Mid-weight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 180cm/ 5’11” and is wearing a size Small View size guide Details & Care Beige cotton-twill Button and concealed zip fastening at front 100% cotton Machine wash Made in South Korea