FP Beach | Free People

Hailee Sweater Set

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 54294558; Color Code: 102 Just as chic as it is comfy, this effortless set from our FP Beach collection is featured in a soft waffle knit fabrication with slouchy Henley top and high-rise, wide-leg pants for an all-around relaxed look. Top: Scoop neck Contrast button detail Dropped raglan sleeves Bottoms: Elastic waistline High-rise design Effortless pull-on style FP Beach Effortless seaside designs for a laidback, throw-on-and-go approach to dressing. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Rise: 13 in Inseam: 24 in Waist: 29 in Bust: 50 in Length: 25.5 in Sleeve Length: 18 in