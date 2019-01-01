AllModern

Hailee Bar Cart

$323.99 $197.99

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

With ample style opportunities and a look that screams farmhouse charm, this classic serving cart is a must-have for your home. Founded on a four wheel castered base, you can keep this piece stationary or wheel it around the room. Its metal frame is finished in glossy copper for a hint of industrial appeal, while its two tray tiers are crafted of unfinished wood to give it rustic contrast. Add on mason jar glasses, bottles of fruity sangria, and colorful cocktail napkins for a fun way to let guests get drinks at your next festive gathering, then set a galvanized bucket down below to keep ice nearby. If you're not in the market for a cart that can serve, try using it for an unexpected storage solution! Pull it up in the entryway along with a few woven wicker bins so you can keep out-the-door essentials on-hand, or let it hold a collection of lush potted plants to greet guests in earthy elegance. Product Details Frame Material: Metal Removable Serving Tray: Yes Natural Variation (No item has the same grain color, finish, or wood knots due to natural factors.)