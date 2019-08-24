Project 62

Hafley Two Drawer Console Table

$129.99 $116.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Add the finishing touch to your space with the Two-Drawer Console Table from Project 62™. The clean lines bring just the right amount of modern style to your room and the drawers give you some extra storage space. Use as a sofa table and decorate with accent pieces and photos or place in your entryway to catch your bag, keys and phone.1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born - with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living.