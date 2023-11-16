Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
The Frankie Shop
Hadley Wide Drawstring Pants
€119.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Frankie Shop
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Flared Sequinned Leggings
BUY
£49.99
Zara
Hush
Melanie Satin Trousers
BUY
£85.00
Hush
Lamara London
Romey Tailored Trouser
BUY
£110.00
Lamara London
Bride by Eloquii
Wide Leg Trouser
BUY
$79.00
Eloquii
More from The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Bea Blazer
BUY
$345.00
The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Bailey Long Pleated Skirt
BUY
$309.00
The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Bea Blazer
BUY
£298.00
The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop
Hailey High-rise Denim Cargo Pants
BUY
$173.00
mytheresa
More from Pants
Zara
Flared Sequinned Leggings
BUY
£49.99
Zara
Hush
Melanie Satin Trousers
BUY
£85.00
Hush
The Frankie Shop
Hadley Wide Drawstring Pants
BUY
€119.00
The Frankie Shop
Lamara London
Romey Tailored Trouser
BUY
£110.00
Lamara London
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted