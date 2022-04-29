Habitat

Habitat Varro Easy To Fit Paper Shade – White

£9.00

Lighten the mood with our Varro white paper shade. Place in the living room or bedroom for a soft, warm glow and cosy atmosphere. So relaxing. With its simple oval design, bring a touch of under-stated elegance to your space. Looks pretty with a neutral palette and this easy to fit lamp shade requires minimal assembly. Sorted. Looking for a natural organic aesthetic? Check out our bedding and furniture. Pair with plants for a fresh feel. No pruning required with our artificial collection. Part of the Varro collection. Made from paper. Size H24cm, Diameter 47cm. Recommended maximum bulb wattage 60 watts. Minimal assembly. Easy fit shade. Manufacturer's 2 year guarantee.