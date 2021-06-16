Habitat

Habitat Scallop Soft Storage Boxes – Set Of 2

£22.00

About this product The soft-sided Scallop mustard set of 2 storage trunks lets you neatly store away your bedding, shoes, towels and out of season clothes with ease, whilst protecting them from dust. Made from lightweight, breathable polyester and fully lined, the zipped trunk has strong grab handles for easy retrieval and can be hidden under your bed for extra storage. Medium box size H30, W50, D40cm. Large box size H35, W60, D50cm. General Information: Manufacturer's 1 year guarantee.