Habitat

Habitat Pinsonic Textured Cushion – Olive – 43x43cm934/0352

£9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Habitat

Tactile and textured. Our softly quilted olive pinsonic cushion is the perfect finishing touch. Brighten up a sofa or give your bed a gorgeous green refresh. One side features padded stitching design detail while the other is smooth, strokable velvet. That gives you double the style options. We've filled it with plump 100% polyester stuffing and the cover is removeable, so it's easy care. Lay on the luxury. Take a look at the curtains that match this cushion. Together they'll coordinate nicely. Fully sewn and stuffed cushion. Zip fastening. Cover 100% Polyester. Filling 100% Polyester. Size L43, W43cm. This cover is dry clean only. EAN: 5056413506818.